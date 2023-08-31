Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,567 shares in the company, valued at $524,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $40.38.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 29.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SBSI. TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Southside Bancshares

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

