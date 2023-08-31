Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 493,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,202 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $13,084,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $1,424,805.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,277.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 143,249 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $7,322,888.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,681.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $1,424,805.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,277.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,451,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

