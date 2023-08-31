Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,316,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $151,876,137.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,921,845 shares in the company, valued at $399,450,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $311,854.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,921,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,450,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.65 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

See Also

