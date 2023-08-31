Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $15,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ITOT opened at $99.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.45. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $101.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.