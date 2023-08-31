Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $14,044,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,959,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after buying an additional 68,196 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $5,754,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after acquiring an additional 44,488 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $1,261,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,603 shares in the company, valued at $41,084,586.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $1,261,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,084,586.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $3,758,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,047,699.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,025 shares of company stock worth $7,858,203 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $135.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $139.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $336.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.90 million. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

