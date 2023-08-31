Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 457,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 310,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $14,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,260,000 after purchasing an additional 380,048 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,677,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

