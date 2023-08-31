Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.70 Million Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $13,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Insider Activity

In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $1,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $1,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 3,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $109,189.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,517 shares of company stock worth $3,967,215 in the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $34.30.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. On average, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

