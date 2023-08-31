Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.09 Million Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,772,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275,870 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 86,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $2,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,865,265.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $2,922,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,865,265.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 481,491 shares of company stock worth $5,610,901. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEX opened at $10.51 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company had revenue of $945.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

