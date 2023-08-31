Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.15 Million Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

NYSE SNDR opened at $29.33 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

