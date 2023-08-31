Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.21 Million Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,151.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.98 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

