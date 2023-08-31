Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.45 Million Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.73. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 25.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

