Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.58 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $97.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $101.14.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

