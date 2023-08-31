Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.62 Million Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $14,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 60.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $535,767.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,847.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

RGR stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $924.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.