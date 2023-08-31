Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.88 Million Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $14,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $109,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $109,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $452,498.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,394.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,114 shares of company stock valued at $670,049 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.0 %

USPH stock opened at $102.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.37. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Report on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.