Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.92 Million Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UI. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at about $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 115.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,855,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 325.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.2% during the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Sunday.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $172.02 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.50 and a 52 week high of $350.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.53.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

