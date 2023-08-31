Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.02 Million Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter worth $265,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Price Performance

NASDAQ MATW opened at $43.62 on Thursday. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $471.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -47.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MATW. B. Riley boosted their target price on Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aleta W. Richards bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,704. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

