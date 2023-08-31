Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $15,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 403,024 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after acquiring an additional 167,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,874,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after purchasing an additional 57,843 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $977.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.92. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

