Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.45 Million Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,277,000 after buying an additional 1,752,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 117,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 490,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 99,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Insider Activity

In other TriNet Group news, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $360,000,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,169,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,120,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,740,942.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $360,000,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,169,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,120,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,414,093 shares of company stock valued at $365,128,249. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Trading Up 1.3 %

TriNet Group stock opened at $107.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $111.85.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.