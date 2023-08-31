Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,657,000 after buying an additional 70,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

BAM opened at $34.58 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

