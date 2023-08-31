Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $15,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 760.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.39. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $129.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIGI. TD Securities lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Further Reading

