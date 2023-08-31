Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $4,979,687.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 156,921 shares of company stock worth $5,030,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

BEAM opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEAM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

