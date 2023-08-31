Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enova International were worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENVA. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Enova International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 28,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Enova International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Enova International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Enova International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $50.88 on Thursday. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Enova International had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $499.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $396,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

