Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BUR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of BUR stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

