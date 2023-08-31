Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 195,749 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 195,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $14,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,937,000 after purchasing an additional 121,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after buying an additional 85,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after buying an additional 64,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 161,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Proto Labs Price Performance

PRLB opened at $29.43 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.88 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proto Labs

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.