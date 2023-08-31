Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 25.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 53,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.69. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.34%.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

