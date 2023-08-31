Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,776,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OPENLANE by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 823,484 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OPENLANE in the first quarter worth approximately $13,098,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,002,000 after acquiring an additional 549,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OPENLANE Price Performance

NYSE:KAR opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $416.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

