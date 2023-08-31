Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,948 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WesBanco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WesBanco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WesBanco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WesBanco

In other news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.91. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $153.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. StockNews.com raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also

