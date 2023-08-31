Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,320 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $8,560,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Beverage by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 63,947 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 48,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $52.21 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. National Beverage’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

