Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,717 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 77,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,508,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,833,000 after purchasing an additional 68,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

