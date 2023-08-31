Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,850 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 22.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIN opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

