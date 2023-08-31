Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 29,658 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 552,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $15,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 34.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 419,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after buying an additional 43,849 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.43 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.