Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,109 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 785,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,109 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALEX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 136.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE ALEX opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is -135.38%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

