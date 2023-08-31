Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,605 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $14,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,251,000 after buying an additional 300,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,646,000 after acquiring an additional 202,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,961 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245,698 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,156,000 after purchasing an additional 256,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE:CWK opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWK. TheStreet lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,824,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

