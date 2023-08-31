Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 40,915 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 683,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Delek US were worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 306.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 336,515 shares during the period. Praetorian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after buying an additional 783,355 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 408,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 162,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. Delek US’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.05%.

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

