Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 49,530 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $14,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 139,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,129,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 51,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,173,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHT stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $653.41 million, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

