Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 57,174 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 775,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,174 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CPF opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $456.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPF. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

