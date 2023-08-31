Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 76,124 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 74,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 215,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAR opened at $19.23 on Thursday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

