Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,527,000 after acquiring an additional 108,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 411.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 431,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $295,815.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAH has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAH

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SAH opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 1.83. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.18% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently -110.48%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.