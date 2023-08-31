Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6,269.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 388,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,633,000 after purchasing an additional 381,979 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,458,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,400,000 after buying an additional 1,036,324 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 81,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 83,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 163.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 513,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,162,000 after buying an additional 318,557 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

