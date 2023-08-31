Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $14,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 7.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in St. Joe by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 67,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $3,154,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,828,091 shares in the company, valued at $968,922,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 67,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $3,154,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,828,091 shares in the company, valued at $968,922,793.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 30,900 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,889,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,745,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,461,234.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 795,700 shares of company stock worth $48,738,301 in the last 90 days. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

St. Joe Price Performance

JOE stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.29. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

