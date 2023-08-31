Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,144,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Veradigm by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Veradigm by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Argus lowered shares of Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. Veradigm Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

