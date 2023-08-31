Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,261 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wabash National by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.60. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.98 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 48.85%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

