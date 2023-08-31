Barclays Boosts PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $115.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDD. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.75.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. PDD has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PDD will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of PDD by 33.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 315,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 78,616 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the second quarter worth about $6,769,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 60.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the second quarter worth about $143,417,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of PDD by 34.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

