Barclays PLC Acquires 1,989 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,114.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KREF stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 408.95 and a quick ratio of 408.95. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $859.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.86.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -131.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KREF. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

