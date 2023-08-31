Barclays PLC Has $324,000 Holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 81.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,152 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 51,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $137,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,910.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $797,760.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,718.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 51,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $137,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,910.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,164. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTTR stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $807.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Matterport had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

