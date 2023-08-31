Barclays PLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 112.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BrightView by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BrightView by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,224,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BrightView by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,923 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in BrightView by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,952,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 715,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BrightView by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 277,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BrightView from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $798.10 million, a P/E ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

