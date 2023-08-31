Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $135.07 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $143.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.