Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.22 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $899,606.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

