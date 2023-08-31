Brokerages Set BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) PT at $5.50

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BB. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackBerry stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BlackBerry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

