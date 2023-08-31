Brokerages Set Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target at $65.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 0.4 %

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.26. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s payout ratio is currently 55.83%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.