Brokerages Set Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target at $65.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 0.4 %
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.26. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s payout ratio is currently 55.83%.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.